Gray Wealth Management Inc. Has $858,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Gray Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 25,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $469,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VAW stock traded down $3.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $176.28. The company had a trading volume of 17,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,635. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $146.72 and a 12 month high of $189.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.96 and its 200 day moving average is $176.37.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

