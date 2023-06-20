Gray Wealth Management Inc. Has $591,000 Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Gray Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.7 %

UPS stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.33. The stock had a trading volume of 710,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,204,463. The firm has a market cap of $152.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $209.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.53.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.