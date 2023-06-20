Gray Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Gray Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,084 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Boeing by 109,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Boeing by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,585,234,000 after acquiring an additional 872,795 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $135,429,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Boeing by 13,008.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 686,246 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $130,646,000 after acquiring an additional 681,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,472,845,000 after acquiring an additional 670,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Trading Down 3.3 %

Boeing stock traded down $7.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,629,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,898,362. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.46. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $120.99 and a 52-week high of $223.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.75) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.60.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Stories

