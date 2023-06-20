Gray Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Gray Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 681,735.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,713,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,163,000 after purchasing an additional 251,676,310 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,150.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,663,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,695 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7,226.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,034,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,627 shares during the last quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $76,489,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,775,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $928,762,000 after purchasing an additional 868,594 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.03. 627,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,885,638. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $76.80 and a 12-month high of $98.49. The stock has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.25.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.