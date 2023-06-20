Gray Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 139 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Gray Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $732,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211,580 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,343,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,775 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 68.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,919,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $310,092,000 after acquiring an additional 781,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 461.5% in the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 784,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,426,000 after acquiring an additional 645,012 shares during the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.7 %

UPS stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.33. The stock had a trading volume of 710,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,204,463. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.53. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $209.39. The firm has a market cap of $152.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 52.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.



