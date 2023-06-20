Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT) Trading Up 4.6%

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.88 and last traded at $6.88. Approximately 20,655 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 77,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.58.

Granite Ridge Resources Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average of $6.73.

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $91.31 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Granite Ridge Resources Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%.

In related news, CEO Luke C. Brandenberg purchased 10,000 shares of Granite Ridge Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $56,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,779.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased 13,766 shares of company stock worth $79,167 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Granite Ridge Resources

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 121.5% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 3,804,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,332,000 after buying an additional 2,087,010 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,064,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Granite Ridge Resources by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 153,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 47,626 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 12.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Granite Ridge Resources Company Profile

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is an infrastructure firm and operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm invests in a diversified portfolio of production and top-tier acreage across the Permian and four other prolific US basins in partnership with operators. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Articles

