Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Shares Gap Up to $3.42

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating)'s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday. The stock had previously closed at $3.42, but opened at $3.51. Grab shares last traded at $3.43, with a volume of 4,632,009 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Grab from $4.03 to $4.20 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Grab had a negative net margin of 86.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Grab in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Grab during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Grab during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Grab during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Grab during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

