Gpwm LLC Sells 3,056 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Gpwm LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,056 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF makes up 2.7% of Gpwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Gpwm LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisory Group grew its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Libra Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Libra Wealth LLC now owns 59,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,524 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.33 and its 200-day moving average is $70.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

