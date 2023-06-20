Gpwm LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Gpwm LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 57.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 208,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,167 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises about 8.8% of Gpwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Gpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $10,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 329.2% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 503.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BNDX stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.78. 828,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,664,603. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.87 and a 52 week high of $51.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.64.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.0726 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

