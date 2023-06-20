GPM Growth Investors Inc. Lowers Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Texas Roadhouse accounts for about 1.7% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,064,802 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $96,844,000 after acquiring an additional 646,982 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $680,519,000 after buying an additional 585,944 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter worth $47,604,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth $1,317,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter worth $36,829,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,904,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $383,779.22. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,879 shares in the company, valued at $2,628,122.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,904,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,987 shares of company stock valued at $1,325,639. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $133.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.47.

Texas Roadhouse stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,019. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.07 and a 200-day moving average of $104.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.96. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $69.76 and a one year high of $116.72.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 6.69%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.76%.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

