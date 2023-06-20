GPM Growth Investors Inc. Buys Shares of 14,218 Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 14,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 144.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 209,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 123,835 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $871,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,126.9% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 32,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 31,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 32,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCR stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $19.07. 75,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,657. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.20. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $19.89.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0594 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

