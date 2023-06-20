GPM Growth Investors Inc. Buys 5,064 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 214,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.8% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $116,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:BSJQ traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.69. 12,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,523. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.69 and a 52-week high of $23.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.75.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

