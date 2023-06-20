Got Guaranteed (GOTG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $44.58 Million

Got Guaranteed (GOTG) traded down 14.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Got Guaranteed has a total market capitalization of $44.58 million and approximately $74,507.94 worth of Got Guaranteed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Got Guaranteed token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Got Guaranteed has traded 132.4% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Got Guaranteed Token Profile

Got Guaranteed’s genesis date was November 19th, 2021. Got Guaranteed’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for Got Guaranteed is gotg.world. Got Guaranteed’s official Twitter account is @gotg58900461 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Got Guaranteed

According to CryptoCompare, “GotG launched a DAG guarantee·insurance solution in the digital asset market. GotG is a platform in the digital asset market that implements the DAG guarantee·insurance solution to improve the stability of digital asset investors.Telegram”

