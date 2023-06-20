GogolCoin (GOL) Price Reaches $0.0066

GogolCoin (GOL) traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 19th. In the last week, GogolCoin has traded 41.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. GogolCoin has a market capitalization of $67.90 million and $65,420.75 worth of GogolCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GogolCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.

GogolCoin Profile

GogolCoin’s genesis date was March 24th, 2021. GogolCoin’s total supply is 295,000,000 tokens. GogolCoin’s official Twitter account is @gogolcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GogolCoin is https://reddit.com/r/gogolcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GogolCoin is gogolcoin.io. The official message board for GogolCoin is gogolcoin.io/blog.

GogolCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Smart Homes, which run on cryptocurrency, is a system that meets a variety of needs and solves the problems and hardships faced by property owners. Using this system, the owner will have the ability to remotely manage all aspects of the property (or properties) he or she owns. This can be done in real-time and at very little cost. Moreover, the system allows for the full protection of both individuals and properties.GogolCoin (GOL) provides numerous features and advantages for homeowners when using Digital Smart Homes.”

