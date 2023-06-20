Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) VP Sells $470,050.00 in Stock

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) VP Timothy Evan Taylor sold 395,000 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $470,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,858,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,111,792.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Globalstar Trading Down 2.7 %

GSAT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,511,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,052,839. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.13. Globalstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 138.36% and a negative return on equity of 84.76%. The business had revenue of $58.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.29 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GSAT. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Globalstar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $1.75 to $0.97 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globalstar in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 47.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,840,486 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 593,311 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,905,858 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,971,000 after purchasing an additional 587,026 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Globalstar in the first quarter worth about $1,346,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 65.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,698,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 669,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 36.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 482,065 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 127,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to the following markets: recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, natural resources, mining, and forestry, construction, utilities, and transportation.

