Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) to Issue Dividend of $0.18 on June 28th

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1768 per share on Wednesday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ QYLD traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $17.75. The stock had a trading volume of 6,627,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,823,758. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.15. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $18.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QYLD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter.

About Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

