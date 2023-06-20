GenWealth Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

GenWealth Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF accounts for 0.6% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $13,636,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2,575.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 122,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,068,000 after acquiring an additional 117,926 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1,247.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 125,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,287,000 after purchasing an additional 116,497 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,614,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,099,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,398,000 after purchasing an additional 110,521 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:ESGV traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $77.65. 335,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.67.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

