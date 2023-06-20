GenWealth Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

GenWealth Group Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of IYY traded down $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,975. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.89. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $85.43 and a twelve month high of $108.28. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

