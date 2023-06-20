GensoKishi Metaverse Trading Down 1.9% This Week (MV)

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. GensoKishi Metaverse has a market cap of $8.74 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can currently be bought for about $0.0911 or 0.00000322 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About GensoKishi Metaverse

GensoKishi Metaverse’s launch date was January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,993,134 tokens. The official website for GensoKishi Metaverse is genso.game. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GensoKishi Metaverse

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GensoKishi Metaverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GensoKishi Metaverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GensoKishi Metaverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

