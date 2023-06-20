Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Bought by Catalyst Wealth Management LLC

Catalyst Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Garmin by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,671 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Garmin by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Garmin by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,585,352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $146,316,000 after buying an additional 84,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin Price Performance

NYSE GRMN traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.15. The stock had a trading volume of 137,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,448. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.86 and its 200 day moving average is $99.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.94. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $76.37 and a twelve month high of $108.32.

Garmin Announces Dividend

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Garmin had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GRMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp started coverage on Garmin in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.80.

Insider Activity

In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $1,650,921.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,721.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

Further Reading

