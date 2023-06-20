G999 (G999) Price Tops $0.0035 on Major Exchanges

G999 (G999) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 20th. In the last seven days, G999 has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $9,174.27 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One G999 coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00042565 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00030988 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00014903 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004640 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000912 BTC.

About G999

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.