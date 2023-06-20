Fruits Hits One Day Trading Volume of $216,509.32 (FRTS)

Fruits (FRTS) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. One Fruits coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fruits has traded down 12% against the US dollar. Fruits has a total market cap of $3.82 million and $216,509.32 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fruits Profile

Fruits’ launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. The official message board for Fruits is medium.com/@fruitsblockchain. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @frts_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fruits is fruitsblockchain.com.

Fruits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.”

