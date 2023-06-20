Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) & YaSheng Group (OTCMKTS:HERB) Head-To-Head Survey

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) and YaSheng Group (OTCMKTS:HERB – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Fresh Del Monte Produce has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, YaSheng Group has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.8% of Fresh Del Monte Produce shares are held by institutional investors. 29.7% of Fresh Del Monte Produce shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fresh Del Monte Produce 0 0 0 0 N/A YaSheng Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fresh Del Monte Produce and YaSheng Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fresh Del Monte Produce $4.43 billion 0.29 $98.60 million $2.32 11.59 YaSheng Group $18.59 million 1.03 $5.31 million N/A N/A

Fresh Del Monte Produce has higher revenue and earnings than YaSheng Group.

Profitability

This table compares Fresh Del Monte Produce and YaSheng Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fresh Del Monte Produce 2.52% 4.93% 2.77% YaSheng Group 28.88% 2.14% 2.12%

Summary

Fresh Del Monte Produce beats YaSheng Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetable products. It operates through the following segments: Fresh and Value-added products, Bananas, and Other Products and Services. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, and prepared meals and snacks. The Bananas segment produces bananas. The Other Products and Services segment operates the third-party freight and logistics services business and the Jordanian poultry and meats business. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.

About YaSheng Group

YaSheng Group engages in the agricultural operations in China. It develops, process, markets and distributes a variety of food products processed primarily from agriculture products grown in North West China. Its products include field crops, vegetables, fruits, dried fruit packages, garlic extract gels, feed materials, flowers, special crops, seeds, poultry, potato, hops extracts, pellet & compressed hops, Chinese TCM herbs, seeds and many other agro products. The company was founded by Changsheng Zhou in 2004 and is headquartered in Lanzhou, China.

