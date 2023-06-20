Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $44.67

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.67 and last traded at $44.13, with a volume of 26915 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.29.
Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.93. The company has a market capitalization of $913.39 million, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.92.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust acquired a new stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000.
Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Company Profile
The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.
