Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $44.67

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.67 and last traded at $44.13, with a volume of 26915 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.29.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.93. The company has a market capitalization of $913.39 million, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust acquired a new stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.