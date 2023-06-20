Forafric Global (NASDAQ:AFRI) Trading 5.8% Higher

Shares of Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRI – Get Rating) traded up 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.69 and last traded at $11.42. 2,155 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 17,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.79.

Forafric Global Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forafric Global

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Forafric Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Forafric Global by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Forafric Global by 1,543.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 18,511 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Forafric Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Forafric Global in the 1st quarter valued at $347,000. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forafric Global Company Profile

Forafric Global PLC engages in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products in Morocco, Burkina, Mali, Angola, and internationally. The company offers flour and semolina; and secondary processing products, such as pasta and couscous under the Tria and MayMouna brands.

