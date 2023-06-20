First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) is Walker Asset Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Walker Asset Management LLC decreased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,461 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Walker Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Walker Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 34,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 88,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 125,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FPE traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,145. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $18.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.69.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

