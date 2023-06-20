First Affirmative Financial Network Sells 1,479 Shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI)

First Affirmative Financial Network decreased its position in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network owned about 0.51% of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PVI. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF by 35.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 431,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,736,000 after purchasing an additional 113,513 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 158,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 56,084 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF by 23.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 98,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 18,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 20,413 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PVI traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.94. 4,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,485. Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $25.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.95 and its 200-day moving average is $24.95.

Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF Company Profile

The Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF (PVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of VRDOs issued by US municipalities. PVI was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

