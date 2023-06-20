First Affirmative Financial Network Reduces Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

First Affirmative Financial Network lessened its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,697 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,117,000 after buying an additional 11,947,096 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth $963,542,000. Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 32,426.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,606,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,867 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 16.5% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,997,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $554,330,000 after acquiring an additional 283,323 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 328.5% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 363,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $100,868,000 after acquiring an additional 278,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.86.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CI stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $269.99. 115,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,787,689. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $257.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.68. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.42%.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

