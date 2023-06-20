First Affirmative Financial Network Raises Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GWW. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 4,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $502.00 to $679.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $704.88.

NYSE:GWW traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $731.78. 20,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,353. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.19. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.46 and a 52 week high of $748.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $679.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $642.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.82%.

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total transaction of $325,460.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,553.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

