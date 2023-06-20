First Affirmative Financial Network Buys 164 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 735.8% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,164 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,576 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.7% in the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 28.3% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 8,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MA. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $417.27.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $375.71. 408,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,822,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $392.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $375.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $365.29. The company has a market capitalization of $356.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

