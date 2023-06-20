Financial Survey: Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) vs. Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY)

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) and Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.2% of Duke Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Duke Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Duke Energy and Endesa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duke Energy 8.89% 8.39% 2.37% Endesa N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

Duke Energy pays an annual dividend of $4.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Endesa pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Duke Energy pays out 123.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Endesa pays out 75.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Duke Energy has increased its dividend for 18 consecutive years. Endesa is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Duke Energy and Endesa, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Duke Energy 0 8 2 0 2.20 Endesa 1 1 1 0 2.00

Duke Energy currently has a consensus price target of $103.38, suggesting a potential upside of 12.16%. Endesa has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 101.97%. Given Endesa’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Endesa is more favorable than Duke Energy.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Duke Energy and Endesa’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duke Energy $29.03 billion 2.45 $2.55 billion $3.25 28.36 Endesa N/A N/A N/A $0.73 15.60

Duke Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Endesa. Endesa is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Duke Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Duke Energy beats Endesa on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity. This segment also engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and load-serving entities. The GU&I segment distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and power generation natural gas customers; and invests in pipeline transmission projects, renewable natural gas projects, and natural gas storage facilities. The company was formerly known as Duke Energy Holding Corp. and changed its name to Duke Energy Corporation in April 2006. The company was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Endesa

Endesa, S.A. engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity in Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Morocco, Italy, the United Kingdom, Holland, and internationally. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2022, it had an installed capacity of 22,044 MW in Spain; operates 317,829 km of distribution and transmission networks; and distributes electricity to 10,545 thousands customers and gas to 1,799 thousands customers. The company also offers advisory services and technology relating to energy efficiency, distributed generation, and energy demand management; deploys structures for recharging electric vehicles, vehicle-to-grid, and second-life services for batteries; develops integrated services for local administrations, such as public lighting, smart city development, energy efficiency services, and solutions for connectivity; and provides energy producers with financial solutions. The company was formerly known as Empresa Nacional de Electricidad, S.A. and changed its name to Endesa, S.A. in June 1997. The company was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. Endesa, S.A. is a subsidiary of ENEL Iberia, S.L.U.

