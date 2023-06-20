Fetch.ai (FET) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $26.58 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000686 BTC on exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $152.85 million and $26.58 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00041876 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00030859 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00014498 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000197 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004560 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 821,217,217 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.