Euler (EUL) Price Hits $1.53 on Major Exchanges

Euler (EUL) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One Euler token can currently be bought for about $1.53 or 0.00005651 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Euler has a market capitalization of $25.53 million and $448,859.49 worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Euler has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Euler

Euler’s launch date was August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,666,735 tokens. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Euler is blog.euler.finance. The official website for Euler is www.euler.finance.

Buying and Selling Euler

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Euler should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Euler using one of the exchanges listed above.

