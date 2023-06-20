Ethereum Market Capitalization Achieves $208.46 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,734.14 or 0.06476108 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum has a total market cap of $208.46 billion and approximately $5.21 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00042709 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00032053 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00016708 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00014722 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004612 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,208,826 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

