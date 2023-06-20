Ergo (ERG) 24-Hour Volume Hits $326,417.22

Ergo (ERG) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Over the last week, Ergo has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a market cap of $84.65 million and approximately $326,417.22 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00004259 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28,159.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $80.50 or 0.00285886 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00012654 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $141.94 or 0.00504051 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00056055 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.37 or 0.00388382 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003564 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 70,589,463 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

