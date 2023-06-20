Enviri Co. (NYSE:HSC) Short Interest Update

Enviri Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the May 15th total of 2,600,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 565,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on HSC shares. StockNews.com raised Enviri from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. TheStreet raised Enviri from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Enviri from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enviri has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enviri

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enviri by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,217,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,203 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enviri by 8.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,209,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,444,000 after acquiring an additional 734,365 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enviri by 2.1% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,905,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,502,000 after acquiring an additional 98,651 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enviri by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,055,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,226,000 after acquiring an additional 53,666 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enviri by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,876,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,452,000 after acquiring an additional 30,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Enviri Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HSC traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,938,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,518. Enviri has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.59.

Enviri (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.17. Enviri had a positive return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Enviri’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enviri will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Enviri Company Profile

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

