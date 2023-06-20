Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Reaches New 52-Week High at $27.61

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.61 and last traded at $27.43, with a volume of 68925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ERII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Energy Recovery from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Energy Recovery in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Energy Recovery from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Recovery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

Energy Recovery Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.61 and its 200 day moving average is $22.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.13 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery ( NASDAQ:ERII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company’s revenue was down 58.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $376,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 868,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,406,272. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Energy Recovery news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $376,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 868,352 shares in the company, valued at $20,406,272. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa A. Pollina sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $28,161.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,789. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,170 shares of company stock worth $789,503 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Recovery

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Energy Recovery by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.