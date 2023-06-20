Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stock Position Increased by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Enbridge were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 45.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $37.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $45.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.88. The company has a market cap of $75.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 295.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENB. StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.