Emil Michael Sells 29,021 Shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) Stock

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Rating) Director Emil Michael sold 29,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total value of $53,979.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,616.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

D-Wave Quantum Price Performance

QBTS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.86. 3,961,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,538,566. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $13.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.13.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 million. On average, equities analysts predict that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D-Wave Quantum

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the third quarter worth about $228,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 179.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 134,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 86,600 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on D-Wave Quantum from $10.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, D-Wave Quantum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

About D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Launch, a quantum computing onboarding service; Ocean a full suite of open-source programming tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

