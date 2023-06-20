EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Major Shareholder Sells $93,566.90 in Stock

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 133,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total transaction of $93,566.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,262,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,683,607.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Awm Investment Company, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 16th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 235,000 shares of EMCORE stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total transaction of $162,150.00.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 41,438 shares of EMCORE stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $29,420.98.

On Monday, June 12th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of EMCORE stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total transaction of $36,500.00.

On Thursday, May 25th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 100,000 shares of EMCORE stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total value of $82,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 140,489 shares of EMCORE stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $123,630.32.

EMKR stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.71. The stock had a trading volume of 267,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,285. The firm has a market cap of $38.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.80. EMCORE Co. has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $3.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EMCORE

EMCORE ( NASDAQ:EMKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $26.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a negative return on equity of 33.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that EMCORE Co. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMKR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in EMCORE by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 23,679 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in EMCORE by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after buying an additional 77,188 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in EMCORE by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in EMCORE by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMKR has been the subject of several research reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on EMCORE in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EMCORE in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense segment and Broadband segment. The Aerospace and Defense segment produces navigation and inertial sensing products, and defense optoelectronics. The Broadband segment manufactures community antenna television (CATV) lasers and transmitters, chip devices, and other optical products.

