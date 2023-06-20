ELIS Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $8.56 Million (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One ELIS token can currently be bought for $0.0428 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ELIS has a total market cap of $8.56 million and $30,068.07 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ELIS has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00005185 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00018289 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00018545 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00014936 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,762.13 or 0.99942647 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002447 BTC.

ELIS Profile

ELIS (XLS) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.0405246 USD and is up 1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $855.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

