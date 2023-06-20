Electroneum Price Tops $0.0019 (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $34.13 million and $34,536.22 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded down 1.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003718 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000590 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00007998 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About Electroneum

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,948,252,016 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.

The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.

Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.

In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

