eCash (XEC) Trading Up 1.8% This Week

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One eCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. eCash has a market capitalization of $398.60 million and $2.77 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, eCash has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,217.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $109.57 or 0.00388292 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00091068 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00018074 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000449 BTC.

About eCash

eCash (CRYPTO:XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,420,273,423,293 coins and its circulating supply is 19,420,267,173,293 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. eCash’s official website is e.cash.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

