Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Shares Sold by Renaissance Capital LLC

Renaissance Capital LLC decreased its stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DUOL. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Duolingo by 59.8% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,248,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,144 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Duolingo by 605.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,126,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,596,000 after purchasing an additional 966,604 shares during the period. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter valued at about $67,084,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Duolingo by 24.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,357,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,510,000 after purchasing an additional 468,057 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DUOL. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Duolingo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duolingo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.38.

NYSE DUOL traded down $1.19 on Tuesday, hitting $151.60. 112,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,789. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Duolingo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.73 and a fifty-two week high of $168.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.64.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $115.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.35, for a total value of $1,383,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,961.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.35, for a total value of $1,383,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,961.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 33,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.17, for a total transaction of $5,105,768.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,374 shares of company stock worth $14,046,580. Corporate insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

