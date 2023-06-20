DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DTF remained flat at $10.74 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,496. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $12.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.99.

Insider Transactions at DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

In other news, CEO David D. Jr. Grumhaus bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $27,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,678,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 7.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.99% of the company’s stock.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

