Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stake Boosted by Professional Advisory Services Inc.

Professional Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,465 shares during the quarter. Dollar General accounts for approximately 3.3% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $21,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Burney Co. raised its stake in Dollar General by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 9,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Price Performance

DG traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,179,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380,492. The company has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $200.91 and a 200 day moving average of $219.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.32. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $151.27 and a 1 year high of $261.59.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Gordon Haskett cut Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Dollar General from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $4,280,774.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at $18,584,172.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 3,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,008. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 7,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,015 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

