Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Price Target Cut to GBX 4,000

Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,500 ($57.58) to GBX 4,000 ($51.18) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
DEO has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,890 ($62.57) to GBX 4,720 ($60.40) in a report on Thursday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($46.07) to GBX 3,700 ($47.34) in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,908.89.
DEO traded down $3.07 on Tuesday, hitting $170.39. 693,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,727. Diageo has a 12 month low of $160.09 and a 12 month high of $194.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.24 and its 200-day moving average is $178.82.
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
