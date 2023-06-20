Dfpg Investments LLC Sells 49,839 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Dfpg Investments LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 94,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,839 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.08 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.99 and a 1 year high of $50.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.22.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

