Dfpg Investments LLC Purchases 4,174 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at $236,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. now owns 616,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,314,000 after purchasing an additional 177,033 shares during the period. Sage Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sage Investment Advisers LLC now owns 93,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 281,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $37.06 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $39.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.62 and its 200 day moving average is $36.31.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

