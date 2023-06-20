Dfpg Investments LLC Increases Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 573,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,074 shares during the period. Energy Transfer comprises approximately 0.8% of Dfpg Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $7,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 61,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 30,791 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 64,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 7,190 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 180.3% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 500,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $6,135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,892,912.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $6,135,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 59,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,892,912.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $12,490,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 60,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,380,177.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,510,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,749,300. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $12.82 on Tuesday. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.53. The company has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.61%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ET shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

